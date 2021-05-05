Georgia DOH holds two COVID-19 vaccine events in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Valdosta. Registration is required.

The first will be held on Friday, May 14 at First Antioch Baptist Church, 517 N. Oak Street in Valdosta from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The second will be held on Saturday, May 15 at Union Cathedral, 1050 E. Hill Avenue in Valdosta from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Call 844-955-1499 to schedule an appointment for either event.

Please note, due to vaccine storage and staffing requirements, at least 50 people MUST register for the event to be held.

If there are not 50 registrants, the event may be canceled.

For more information, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19.