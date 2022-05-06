Georgia Department of Transportation to upgrade roads in Miller, Lowndes counties

TIFTON, Ga. (WTXL) — Several roads in Miller County along with a road in Lowndes County are set to receive upgrades.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, 11 roads in Miller County will receive safety upgrades.

GDOT awarded four construction contracts for southwest Georgia infrastructure improvements totaling $5 million.

According to the news release provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation, in Miller County, safety improvements will be made to portions of Phillipsburg Road, Cooktown Road, Grady Cobb Road, Three Notch Road, Johnny Freeman Road, Babcock Road, Thomson Town Road, Avenue Road (at two locations), Helms Road, Griggs Lucille Road and Bush Dairy Road.

Improvements may include new striping, raised pavement markers and signs.

The construction contract is approximately $283,000 and the completion date is spring of 2023.

Upgrades to State Road 135 in Lowndes County from north of U.S. 84/State Road 38 to the Lanier County line are on the horizon.

The resurfacing project in Lowndes County is scheduled to be completed by early next year.