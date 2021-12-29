Georgia Department of Public Health urges residents not to go to hospital emergency rooms for COVID tests

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says in order to keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments, unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent attention.

The Georgia Department of Public Health notes asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild symptoms should find testing sites other than hospital emergency departments.

COVID-19 testing locations are available throughout the state and can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health website at www.dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

DPH encourages residents to register before going to a department of public health test site.