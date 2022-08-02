Georgia Department of Public Health receives monkeypox vaccine

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Public Health's South Health District has received the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine and is set to begin taking appointments on Friday, August 5.

The limited supply of vaccinations will only be available by appointment at the Lowndes County Health Department, located at 206 S Patterson St. in Valdosta, Ga.

Individuals 18 and older that have not shown any symptoms of monkeypox may receive the vaccine.

Individuals interested in the vaccine must also have not been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox, have had multiple partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox or is aware that their sexual partner has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past two weeks.

Symptoms of monkeypox includes headaches, backaches, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, nasal congestion, or a rash located on face, mouth, chest, hands, feet, on or near genitals.

If experiencing monkeypox symptoms, do not receive the vaccine and immediately contact local health department or healthcare provider for testing.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, contact the Lowndes County Health Department at (229) 333-5357.

For more monkeypox information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.