Georgia Department of Public Health: EEE confirmed in mosquito pools in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District reported Wednesday that two mosquito pools in Lowndes County have tested positive for EEE.

The department of health noted most mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

“While it is not uncommon for mosquito-borne illnesses to be identified within our communities this time of year, it is important that we not become complacent to the risks,” Kenneth Lowery, Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District epidemiologist said in a statement. “Avoiding going outside during peak mosquito times and making sure you are taking precautions when you are outside are the best defenses against mosquito-borne illnesses.”

The department of health says ways to prevent bites from mosquito include:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.



Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.



Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.



Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.



Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

There is no vaccine for humans to prevent EEE and West Nile Virus, but there are vaccines for horses.