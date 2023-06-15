Georgia Department of Education awards grant funding to multiple south Georgia public school districts

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Education announced Thursday that several public school districts in south Georgia were awarded grant funding for core educational items for students.

The department of education said 11 school districts in the region will receive part of $6,123,948 during the third round of opportunity grant funding.

The grants are to support advanced learning; digital media and literacy; health and physical education; world languages; and mathematics, science, and social studies instruction.

The grants are from the federal stimulus funds via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Below is the grant funding awarded to public school districts in the ABC 27 coverage area:

Brooks County: $10,594

Clinch County: $3,891

Decatur County: $2,500

Echols County: $8,859

Grady County: $ 8,000

Lanier County: $ 24,494

Lowndes County: $24,860

Seminole County: $11,147

Thomas County: $22,940

Thomasville City: $54,248

Valdosta City: $28,313

Below is the list of grant awards for all public school districts in Georgia.



Public schools districts in south Georgia received opportunity grant funding in March 2023 and March 2022.