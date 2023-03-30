Georgia Department of Corrections searching for inmate last seen in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Corrections released Thursday a statewide lookout alert for an inmate.

According to the department of corrections, Aaron Lee Fore left his work detail in Bainbridge and was last seen driving a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia with Georgia license plate number RNW4154.

Fore is a white male, listed at 5-foot-11 in height and 199 pounds in weight with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Georgia Department of Corrections stressed if you see Fore, do not approach and call 478-992-5111 or 911.

