Georgia Department of Corrections searching for inmate last seen in Bainbridge

MGN Online
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 30, 2023
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Corrections released Thursday a statewide lookout alert for an inmate.

According to the department of corrections, Aaron Lee Fore left his work detail in Bainbridge and was last seen driving a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia with Georgia license plate number RNW4154.

Fore is a white male, listed at 5-foot-11 in height and 199 pounds in weight with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Georgia Department of Corrections stressed if you see Fore, do not approach and call 478-992-5111 or 911.

