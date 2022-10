VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A be on the lookout alert was released by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.

According to the GDOC, Anthony Moret, who is a Black male, 6-foot in height, and 239 pounds, absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Facility and was last seen wearing civilian clothing.

Georgia Department of Corrections The Georgia Department of Corrections issued an alert Friday, October 21, 2022 for Anthony Moret, a resident of the Valdosta Transitional Facility.

The department of corrections stressed individuals to not approach Moret, but to call 478-992-5111 or 911.