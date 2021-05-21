Georgia closes all mass COVID vaccine sites

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Friday, May 21, 2021, is the final day of operation for Georgia's mass vaccination sites.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security said it is grateful these sites were able to vaccinate more than 300,000 Georgians and are no longer needed.

Georgia EM & HS operated eight mass vaccination sites across the state and the final operation day was planned.

Today is the final day of operations at all GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites. If you have not gotten your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, today is your last day to do so at the GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination drive-through sites. You may also receive the Johnson & Johnson one shot. pic.twitter.com/3EOeLaHjT2 — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) May 21, 2021

You may still visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine to explore and schedule your local options.