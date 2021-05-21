Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Georgia closes all mass COVID vaccine sites

Posted at 10:50 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 10:50:33-04

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Friday, May 21, 2021, is the final day of operation for Georgia's mass vaccination sites.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security said it is grateful these sites were able to vaccinate more than 300,000 Georgians and are no longer needed.

Georgia EM & HS operated eight mass vaccination sites across the state and the final operation day was planned.

You may still visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine to explore and schedule your local options.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project