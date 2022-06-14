Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate officer involved shooting in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A law enforcement official in Lowndes County was involved in a shooting.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office requested Monday the GBI investigate a shooting involving a law enforcement official.

According to the news release, law enforcement officials responded to a residence on Ginger Trail.

The release notes a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, the man was behind the home with a gun.

The report notes the man behind the residence was shot and died at a local hospital.

GBI said Tuesday afternoon the man involved in the law enforcement official involved shooting was a 32-year-old man of Valdosta.

The report notes no law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation noted it will conduct an independent investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, items of the investigation will be transferred to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI notes this incident is the 59th officer involved shooting it has been requested to investigate this year.