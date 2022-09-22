Georgia Bureau of Investigation requested to investigate death in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Cairo Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist it in a death investigation of an 18-year-old male.

GBI was requested to assist the police department Wednesday afternoon on the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., age 18.

According to the GBI, Cairo Police Department officers located Herring dead in the Forrest Lawn Cemetery on 11th Avenue northwest in Cairo.

Herring was reported missing by his parents early Wednesday.

The GBI notes that an autopsy will be performed on the deceased male. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation by calling 229-225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at 229-378-3096.