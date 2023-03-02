Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Mitchell County High School girls basketball coach arrested

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — A man who coached at Mitchell County High School was arrested Wednesday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 44-year-old Derrick Harris of Camilla was arrested.

The GBI said law enforcement investigators obtained arrest warrants for one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority, one count sexual battery and two counts solicitation of sodomy.

The GBI said Harris was arrested at his residence in Camilla and taken to the Mitchell County jail.

The GBI said it was requested by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 16 to investigate allegations of inappropriate sexual contact and advances by Harris.

At the time of GBI being requested to investigate, Harris was the girls varsity basketball coach at Mitchell County High School.

Law enforcement officials conducted interviews and witnesses involved in the case.

Mitchell County Schools District superintendent Rowland Cummings confirmed to ABC 27 Thursday morning that Harris is on administrative leave at this time.

The GBI said the case will be transferred to the district attorney's office for review.

The GBI requests anyone with information related to the case to contact the GBI Thomasville office by calling 229-225-4090, anonymous information may be submitted by calling 800-597-8477 or online at GBI.georgia.gov.