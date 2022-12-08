Georgia Bureau of Investigation makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network

PELHAM, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.

The GBI said 39-year-old Lucius Williams was detained is facing one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Williams was taken to the Mitchell County jail.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team assisted the GBI and the Pelham Police Department in the detainment of Williams.

On Oct. 3, during a traffic stop, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched a vehicle after the occupants admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

During the search, 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were found. After the two men were detained for trafficking, law enforcement officials determined the drug load was destined for Williams in Pelham.

Another traffic stop by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 10 led to the discovery of methamphetamine. The GBI said following an investigation, the drug load in the Nov. 10 stop were linked to Williams.

The GBI said it received information that Williams was allegedly distributing methamphetamine from his car wash in Pelham.

The four-month long investigation led to search warrants being executed Dec. 2 in Pelham at the car wash Williams operates, a resident frequented by Williams and Williams’ main residence.

During the search at the car wash, an ounce of methamphetamine was discovered, and Williams was detained, while four pounds of methamphetamine were found at the residence Williams visited often.