Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Juvenile detained for making threat to a Brooks County school

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that it detained a juvenile for making a threat against a Brooks County School.

The GBI said a 13-year-old student of Quitman was detained and was charged with terroristic threats and taken to a regional youth detention center.

The Brooks County School Board police requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation early Tuesday morning in relation to a social media threat towards a Brooks County School.

During an investigation, which also involved the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement determined the juvenile was responsible for the threats.

The GBI notes the case is active and ongoing. Once complete, GBI said the case file will be turned over to the District Attorney's office for prosecution.