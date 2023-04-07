Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigating deputy involved shooting in Seminole County

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it is investigating a shooting involving a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

GBI said that a man was shot and transported to an area hospital, where his is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The GBI said no deputies were seriously injured during the incident.

Early information notes that the man that was shot had been arrested late Thursday night after a traffic crash and D.U.I. charge.

The GBI said the man was being transported to the Seminole County jail early Friday when the man got away from sheriff’s office deputies and stole a patrol car vehicle that was parked at the jail.

Deputies gave chase and were able to catch the man. When a deputy was attempting to get the man out of the stolen patrol vehicle, a struggle ensued that led to the shooting.

The GBI said the man was struck once, but was able to drive off again before being stopped again in a second location where he fought several deputies while still resisting arrest.

The man was then tased without effect and was able to take a taser from a deputy. The man was eventually restrained and arrested by deputies on scene.

Once the independent investigation of the incident is completed, the GBI said the case will be given to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

