Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.
According to the GBI, Christopher Tyreq James, age 18, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 800 block of 8th street northwest in Cairo and taken to the Grady County jail.
The GBI says James was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Derrick Herring was the victim of the murder that occurred May 10, 2021 on the 800 block of 8th street northwest.
The law enforcement agency noted that an investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Thomasville Office by calling 229-225-4090, leave anonymous information by calling 800-597-8477 or submit information online at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s website at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online with its online tip form.