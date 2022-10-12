Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.

According to the GBI, Christopher Tyreq James, age 18, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 800 block of 8th street northwest in Cairo and taken to the Grady County jail.

The GBI says James was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Derrick Herring was the victim of the murder that occurred May 10, 2021 on the 800 block of 8th street northwest.