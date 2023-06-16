Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces arrest in murder investigation in Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Friday that an arrest was made in a murder investigation.

The GBI said Allen D. Rogers, age 29, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI Wednesday in investigating a murder that occurred in the 100 block of Burnette Road.

The GBI said the victim was shot and killed inside his residence.

The GBI added Rogers is the grandson of the victim and lived next door to the victim.

The GBI said when the investigation is completed, findings from the investigation will be provided to District Attorney Brad Shealy for prosecution.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation by calling 229-225-4090 or the investigations division of the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-9323.