Georgia AG Carr: Prepare for shutdown of 3G technology

ATLANTA (WTXL) — State of Georgia attorney general Chris Carr wants businesses and citizens to be prepared for the shutdown of 3G technology with cell phones.

Carr stated in a news release Tuesday that businesses and consumers need to be prepared for telecommunication companies phasing out 3G networks.

"We understand that news of the 3G shutdown may have escaped the notice of many Georgians, but this is an important issue," Carr said in a statement. "Service to certain older mobile devices will be disabled, including the ability to dial 911, some home security systems will no longer connect to their servers and some medical devices will require updates as well. We urge Georgia businesses and consumers to contact their providers to determine if they are impacted by this shutdown and to act quickly if a device or software upgrade is required."

Last month, AT&T and Version wireless, two of the major mobile phone networks in the United States, launched 5G networks; the newest cellular network.

According to Verizon, 3G network was the third generation of cell phone networks and the initial stage for cell phones to surf the internet, stream video along with phone calls and text messages that launched in the late 1990s.

The AG noted the shutdown of 3G technology will impact older mobile phones as well as some 4G cell phones that do not support Voice Over LTE, vehicles with connected services, medical devices, home security systems, tablets, smart watches, and devices with cellular connectivity as a backup when a wired connection goes down.

The attorney general’s office adds once the 3G shutdown is complete, items that cannot be used include cell phones that depend on 3G service to make or receive calls; including 911 emergency calls, visit websites, access apps and connect with emergency services.

The attorney general’s office advises consumers and businesses to consult their wireless company for final days of service for 3G technology.

AT&T plans to retire 3G technology by February.

T-Mobile, which owns the now-defunct Sprint network, will retire 3G technology for Sprint network phones by March 31 and Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30.

T-Mobile will retire its 3G network on July 1. A shutdown date of T-Mobile's 2G network has not been set.

Verizon Wireless plans to shut down its 3G network by Dec. 31.