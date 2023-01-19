Genesis Church in need of 1000 volunteers for 9th annual Night to Shine Prom

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Nicole Whitfield has been volunteering at the Genesis Church, Night to Shine prom for the past 5 years.

This year will be the first in person Night to Shine prom since 2020. This prom is for people 14 or older with disabilities and special needs.

Genesis church is calling on the community saying their in-need of 1000 volunteers. Volunteers will help by serving food and decorate. That decoration will help transform the Florida Fair Grounds.

"I signed up and I did it by myself I didn't have any friends join me and it just literally a life changing night for me and it was so special to see the special needs community and you don't realize how large it is," said Whitfield.

Scott Hunter, the lead pastor at Genesis Church said this night is only possible because of the help of the community.

"Listen we are being outpaced guest to volunteers three to one so our guest are super existed we just need to rally our community as Genesis church we lead the way but this whole thing is a community effor," said Hunter.

Prom with take place at North Florida fairgrounds in partnership with the Tim Tebow foundation. The foundation provides educational resources and medical care for children with special needs.

"But I'm telling you if you volunteer this night will completely flip your lid will change your life it will rearrange the way you think about the special needs community, and you'll be blessed more so than you ever thought about blessing someone else it is a game changer," said Hunter.

For those that wish to volunteer, click here or Contact Genesis Church.