Gene Sanders sworn in as TFD new fire chief

The Tallahassee Fire Department's new chief was officially sworn in Friday morning.

Gene Sanders took his oath of office surrounded by family, friends and supporters at the Jack McClean Center.

Chief Sanders said his first order of business as the new chief is to configure their command staff since that is the staff that will make decisions long-term for the department.

"Once I seek those we'll sit down and look at our priorities for the remaining of the year and we'll move the organization forward," Chief Sanders stated.

Sanders is set to officially begin serving as chief May 20.