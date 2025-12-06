GDOT awards contract to replace closed Lowndes County bridge

The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $5.8 million contract to replace a Lowndes County bridge.

The bridge is about six miles west of Valdosta. The contract was awarded to Griffin Grading & Concrete LLC of Cordele.

Lowndes County officials were forced to close the Old Quitman Bridge by the CSX railroad tracks after it deteriorated. The bridge was built in 1928 and was not designed for heavier vehicles such as fire trucks and school buses.

GDOT says crews will work to repair and improve the bridge, making it longer and adding wider lanes and shoulders.

They did not give a start date for the construction, but they hope the improvements will be finished by the Spring of 2027.

Until the project is complete, GDOT says neighbors should continue using the detours on Old Quitman Road, Ousley Road, and US 84.

