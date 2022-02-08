GDOT asks for input on proposed reconstruction in Bainbridge

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for community feedback about a proposed reconstruction project in Bainbridge.

This project proposes to bring CR 208 / Whigham Dairy Road to State Route standards by installing turn lanes, widened shoulders, widened and flattened side slopes, adequately sized open ditches, and realigned intersections to correct substandard skew angles. The proposed project begins north of the existing intersection of US 84 / SR 38 with Whigham Dairy Road and travels north along Whigham Dairy Road to the realigned intersection of SR 97, SR 309 / Vada Road with Whigham Dairy Road and Hillcrest Drive. The project is in Decatur County, with a small portion of the project limits located within the City of Bainbridge. The proposed project intersects an existing at grade CSX Railroad. Whigham Dairy Road will be closed during construction, open only to local traffic. An off-site detour will be provided during this roadway closure. The proposed project will be approximately 2.2 miles in length.





According to GDOT, the project will decrease the volume of truck traffic in downtown Bainbridge, bring CR 208/Whigham Dairy Road to State Route standards, improve operations and reduce queuing in peak hours, and reduce the potential for crashes throughout the project corridor.

Without the project, GDOT said truck volume would not be reduced within downtown Bainbridge, crashes would not be reduced along the corridor, and traffic analysis of the no-build alternative indicates the traffic volumes would increase along the corridor.

Residents can provide feedback online through March 3.