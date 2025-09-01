Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GCSO: Man shot in Havana, hospitalized

The Gadsden County's Sheriff's Office announced the active investigation late Sunday night
Courtesy: Abbey Maurer/WTXL
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Havana.

That's according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the victim near 16th Avenue and Havana Heights Apartments.

The sheriff's office and the FDLE are investigating what happened.

At this point, no word about a potential suspect or arrest.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

The sheriff's office says:

"If anyone has any information related to this shooting investigation please call Inv DeLeon at 850-627-9233."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
