GCSO: Man arrested after firing shotgun at girlfriend, barricading in shed

Gadsden County deputies arrested a man they say shot at a woman with a shotgun before barricading himself in a shed.

They say this happened on Monday afternoon at a home on Rich Bay Road in Havana.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office says someone reported the gunshots at around 12:43 p.m.

Investigators say the man fired a shotgun at his girlfriend. The sheriff's office says she is safe. Crews took her for what the spokesperson called a "routine checkup."

The spokesperson says the FHP, Havana Police, and SWAT responded to the home after the gunshots.

The office says the man, identified as Samuel Bellflowers, barricaded himself in a shed but was later arrested.

He faces aggravated assault and resisting arrest without violence charges.

