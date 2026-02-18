GCSD: Students safely evacuated off Bus 53 in Midway following fire

MIDWAY, FL — On Wednesday afternoon, the Gadsden County School District made a post on Facebook stating that there was an incident involving GCSD Bus 53 in Midway.

WTXL ABC 27 reached out to the sheriff's office to see what was going on. They told us the bus caught on fire and sent us photos.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Screenshot

Once on scene, the Midway Fire Chief told us that they believe the fire was electrical in nature and that there were 7 students on the bus. They also told us the bus driver is a volunteer firefighter and that he knew what to do once the flames began.

The Facebook post from the school district says:

All students were safely evacuated and have been transported on to another bus, and appropriate steps were taken immediately to ensure their well-being.

