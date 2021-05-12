GBI seeks public help identifying 1983 homicide victim

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying a 1983 homicide victim.

On July 15, 1983, at roughly 7:15 a.m., the body of an unidentified white man was located approximately 10 miles south of Cairo, GA on Highway 93 South.

The man was 5’11” tall, weighed 160 lbs., had curly greyish/brown hair, and a brown mustache. He was believed to be between 40 and 45 years old and had a full upper denture. He was wearing a white V-neck style T-shirt, blue shorts with red trim, and basketweave slip-on shoes. The man was also wearing a gold wristwatch and smoked Camel cigarettes. The man’s death was ruled a homicide.

Early in the investigation, photographs of the victim were placed in local newspapers in an attempt to identify him. The victim remains unidentified.

Recently, GBI Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson has completed a color composite drawing of the victim in further attempts to identify him.

If anyone has any information about this victim, please contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090.