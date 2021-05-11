GBI: Man killed in shooting in Cario, investigation underway

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead near a roadway in Cairo, Ga.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at approximately 1:55 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in a death investigation that occurred in the 800 Block of 8th Street NW, in Cairo.

According to the report, Cairo Police were called to a report of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived and discovered 56-year-old Derrick Herring had been shot and was deceased near the roadway.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and is active and ongoing.

Herring’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at 229-378-3096.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.