GBI investigating Saturday morning officer-involved shooting in Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Adel early Saturday morning

According to GBI, the Adel Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tony Street about a stolen car around 2:15 Saturday morning.

The responding officers found 31-year-old Steve Newsom sitting in the passenger seat of a car, according to the report.

GBI said gunfire was exchanged as Newsome got out of the car.

One of the officers was struck multiple times and taken to the South Georgia Medical Center. She is currently in stable condition.

Newsome was also struck multiple times but was able to run a short distance.

Officers caught up with Newsome and administered CPR until EMS/Fire arrived, but Newsome died on the scene.

Newsome’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online by clicking here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Alapha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.