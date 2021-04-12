Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 09:35:58-04

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an early morning car chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Carroll County, Georgia.

Several law enforcement officers were injured during a chase and a shooting in Carroll County on Monday morning.

A Carroll County spokesperson told ABC that there was a Georgia State Patrol chase that started in Bremen and made its way into Carroll County and Villa Rica early Monday morning.

GBI released the following statement:

"At the request of the Georgia State Patrol and the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details."

Three Carroll County officers assisting with the chase were injured.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project