GBI investigating homicide in Colquitt County

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office in investigating a homicide that occurred in Norman Park Tuesday.

According to the police report, at around 12:01 a.m. Feb. 8, an adult male was found dead of a gunshot wound and another male was found with a non-life threatening gun shot wound in the 2000 block of Ellenton Norman Park Road.

Reports state that there appears to have been an altercation earlier in the day between the victim and another individual. Later, the two males went to confront the victim about the earlier dispute and shots were fired. Police state all the parties involved are known to each other.

Two men are currently in custody at Colquitt County Jail and their names will be released after formal charges are filed.

As this case is active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at (229)225-4090 or Colquitt County Sheriff's Office at (229)616-7460.