GBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting investigation, requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, on Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 8:22 p.m., GCSO deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Pine Park Road in Grady County.

There, deputies encountered a man the homeowner wanted to leave his property.

They attempted to get the man to leave, but he would not, the report states.

Deputies said they attempted to arrest the man, who began actively resisting arrest. They were able to get one handcuff on him but he escaped.

The deputies attempted to use pepper spray and Tasers on the man, both were ineffective.

The man then got into a Grady County patrol car and attempted to drive away.

He first reversed the car while two deputies were standing near the open driver’s side door, as stated in the report.

The deputies fired their weapons at the man and then attempted to arrest the man, who continued resisting.

The man then began to drive out of the yard and additional deputies fired their weapons at him.

He was able to drive away and a short chase ensued before it ended.

Paramedics responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. Identification is pending next of kin notification.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office for review.