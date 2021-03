ADEL, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Adel Police Department Sergeant Joshua Weeks.

Sgt. Weeks was found dead in a rural area in Crisp County.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Adel Police Department released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own, Sgt. Joshua Weeks. He will be deeply missed. Please keep his family, as well as our agency, in your thoughts and prayers."