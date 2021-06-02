GBI investigating after deadly officer-involved shooting in Berrien County

RAY CITY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Ray City, Ga. Tuesday evening.

According to GBI, on June 1, 2020, at approximately 6:45 p.m., two officers with the Ray City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Pauline Avenue for a wellness check.

After arriving, officers met a man with a knife, later identified as 48-year-old Donald Myers, as stated in the report.

GBI said Myers approached the officers with the knife, and the officers shot Myers. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived.

Myers was transported to the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta where he later died.

Myers’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

GBI said no officers were injured in the incident.