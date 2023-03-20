Human remains recovered in Tift County identified as woman missing since 2013

Human remains that were found in Tift County in 2020 have been identified as a woman that had been missing since April 2013.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, it received confirmation Thursday, March 9, that the human remains recovered in August 2020 have been identified as Crystal Hendrix.

Hendrix was last seen March 8, 2013, and reported missing on April 25, 2013. The GBI said at the time of her disappearance, she was 27 years old.

Tift County Sheriff's Office began a missing person's investigation relating to Hendrix's disappearance. In October 2022, the GBI partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to have genealogical DNA analysis completed on human remains that were found on a property located at 456 Urbana Road in Omega Georgia, according to the GBI. The human remains were found back in August 2020.

The DNA analysis completed on the human remains led to agents obtaining DNA from Hendrix's mother. The DNA's comparison indicated a parent and child relationship.

GBI says now that Hendrix has been identified, investigators can focus on her death investigation.

GBI advises anyone with information to contact Tift County Sheriff's Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI regional office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.