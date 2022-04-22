GBI detains couple in Clinch County for trafficking methamphetamine in salsa jars

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A couple in Clinch County was arrested and is facing drug trafficking offenses.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bridget Harris, age 48, and Craig Harris, age 43, both of Homerville, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The duo was arrested at a residence on the 100 block of Travis Lane in Homerville.

The GBI announced the arrests Friday.

Law enforcement officials seized 7.94 gallons of liquid methamphetamine.

According to the GBI, the liquid methamphetamine was stored in 120 glass jars labeled as “salsa”.

Liquid meth is a normal method in which drug smugglers move the item in bulk quantities from Mexico to the United States.