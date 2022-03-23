GBI, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged molestation of a minor

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged molestation of a juvenile that occurred during a return trip to the county after an away school sporting event.

The GBI press release notes the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI on March 22.

The report notes the sheriff’s office had received a report of several separate incidents of molestation of a student athlete who attends Willie J. Williams Middle School.

Law enforcement conducted interviews with the victim and witnesses and collected evidence.

Law enforcement officials obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday and arrested 45-year-old Nicholas Edge of Moultrie.

Edge is facing alleged offense of Cruelty to Children in the 1st degree, Sexual Battery, Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority.

Edge is in the Colquitt County jail.

The GBI notes at the time of the alleged offenses, Edge was employed as a “Para-Pro” and track and basketball coach at the Willie J. Williams Middle School.

GBI added additional incidents are being investigated involving the same victim that Edge has not been charged with currently.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.