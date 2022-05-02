GBI, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office secure arrest warrants in death

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office have secured warrants for arrest for an individual in relation to a homicide.

On Sunday, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI.

The news release states Yessica Baena Torres, age 22, was found dead in a vehicle at the intersection of Trouperville and Studstill roads in Brooks County.

Law enforcement officials began its investigation at the site where Torres, a female, was found dead. The news release added that through its investigation, warrants for arrest were secured for Roberto Andablo Gaona, age 31, in relation to the death of Torres.

Gaona is facing murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime offenses.

Torres and Gaona had an infant child together.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the GBI Thomasville office at 229-225-4090, or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-9323.