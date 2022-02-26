GBI arrests man in connection to a murder in Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it arrested an individual connected to a homicide.

Bryant Kenney, age 50 of Adel, was arrested Wednesday. Kenney was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

According to a GBI press release, it received a request from the Adel Police Department to assist with a death investigation.

On Feb. 16, Adel Police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive man. Officers went to a location on North Gordon Avenue.

When officers arrived, 81-year-old Donald Penny was discovered dead. Penny’s death was declared a homicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Kenney is in the Cook County jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation noted the investigation into Penny’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI’s Douglas office at 912-389-4103, the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224, or submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-8477.

Information may be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online