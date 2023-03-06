GBI: Arrests made in Berrien County homicide incident

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Monday that four arrests were made in connection with a homicide in Berrien County.

According to the GBI, 21-year-old Norman Wright, 23-year-old Ernest Smith, 26-year-old Eric Smith and 21-year-old Yas'mine Harris were arrested and charged with three counts of felony murder, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.

Wright is being held in the Fulton County jail. The Smiths, who are siblings, and Harris are being held in the Berrien County Jail.

The GBI said on Saturday, Feb. 23, it was requested by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office to investigate the murder of 20-year-old Ja'keese Middleton.

Middleton's body was found on the side of Highway 122, near Possum Creek Road, in Berrien County.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The GBI advises anyone with information to contact the Berrien County Sheriff's Office at 229-686-7071 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.