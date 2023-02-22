GBI arrests Homerville police chief

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the police chief of Homerville on several charges.

According to the GBI, Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, turned himself in today and was charged with violation of oath of office, possession of marijuana, false statements and writings, and theft by taking. The GBI says the violation of oath of office stemmed from an incident involving improper evidence handling that took place on Feb. 19 at the Homerville Police Department.

The incident was reported to the Clinch County Sheriff's Office in which was requested to the GBI for further investigation regarding Drury's actions.

The GBI says this investigation is active and ongoing and once completed, will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

