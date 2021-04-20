GBI arrests Grady County corrections officer for enticing a child for indecent purposes

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Grady County corrections officer is in jail after "inappropriate contact" with an underage female.

According to the GBI, 20-year-old Seth Adam Matthews was arrested on Monday, April 19, 2021, for enticing a child for indecent purposes and violation of oath by public official. Matthews was a jailer at the Grady County Jail at the time of his arrest.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an investigation involving allegations of inappropriate contact between Matthews and an underage female on a social media site.

Matthews was booked into the Thomas County Jail and has been terminated by Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation remains active & ongoing.