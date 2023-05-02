GBI: Arrest made in Homerville child sexual assault investigation

HOMERVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday an arrest has been made following a child sexual assault incident that occurred Saturday in Homerville, Georgia.

The GBI said 24-year-old Erik Otoniel Ramos Perez was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, kidnapping, home invasion in the first degree, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and obstructing persons making emergency telephone calls due to the incident involving two children that occurred April 29.

Homerville Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the incident.

According to the GBI, a 911 call was made regarding a child that had allegedly been sexually assaulted at a home in the 400 block of Old Fargo Highway in Homerville. The child was initially taken to Satilla Memorial Hospital, but was later taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital due to the extent of her injuries, the GBI said.

A second child was at the home but was not physically injured.

The GBI reports Perez was later taken into custody following a traffic stop by the Clinch County Sheriff's Office and the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office due to a "Be On the Lookout" that was sent out by the Homerville Police Department.

Perez is currently at the Coffee County Jail, according to the GBI.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), downloading the See Something, Say Something mobile app, or by clicking here.

