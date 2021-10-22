GBI, Roswell Police seek assistance in locating sexual assault victims

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Roswell Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying additional sexual assault victims in an ongoing investigation. It is believed these victims are located in several cities across Georgia, including Valdosta.

On August 31, Roswell officers began an investigation regarding the sexual assault of a child in early 2020 at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology.

The investigation led to the arrest of Robert Vandel, 63, of Canton. His charges include rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under the age of 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by persons in supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and false imprisonment of a child less than 14.

Vandel was employed as a science teacher at FAST at the time of the assault and the victim was a student in his class, according to the Roswell Police Department. He was arrested at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, where he was employed at the time.

Investigators have reason to believe there are more victims in Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, Savannah and Midland, Ga. along with Opeila, Ala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson at cdickerson@roswell.gov or call (770) 640-4453.