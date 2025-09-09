GBI: 14-year-old minor arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to shoot up a school in Mitchell Co.

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced that a 14-year-old student has been arrested for making terroristic threats at a school in Mitchell County.

In a release, it states that on Monday, September 8th, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance after a text message began spreading among students at Mitchell County High that contained a threat to commit a school shooting.

The GBI says on Tuesday, September 9th, the accused minor was identified, and following discussions with the Department of Juvenile Justice, the minor was detained and taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center. They've been charged with Terroristic Threats and Disruption of a Public School.

The release states that following the threat, there was no evidence that the minor was on campus.

This case is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-(8477), by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or online, by clicking here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.