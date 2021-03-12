Menu

GBI: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County

Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:30:55-05

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday at the Gables apartment complex in Valdosta.

Reportedly, Deputies were attempting to serve a court pickup order when the incident occurred.

One person has died. The Sheriff said no deputies sustained injuries.

Sheriff Paulk said the GBI will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

