GBI: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday at the Gables apartment complex in Valdosta.

Reportedly, Deputies were attempting to serve a court pickup order when the incident occurred.

One person has died. The Sheriff said no deputies sustained injuries.

Sheriff Paulk said the GBI will release more information when it becomes available.

