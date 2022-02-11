Gang member in Adel convicted of federal drug, gun charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — An Adel resident was convicted of several charges in federal court.

On Thursday, Quinton Jarod Simmons, age 30, was found guilty by a federal jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

The trial began Monday before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.

According to a news release by United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, Simmions is facing a maximum term of life in prison.

A sentencing date has not been determined.

Court documents and items presented at trial noted Simmons was a member of the Crips street gang.

According to the attorney's office, Simmons fled Remerton Police Department Officers who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation on June 15, 2018.

Simmons ran through a red light during the pursuit and crashed his vehicle into a tree on Georgia Avenue in Valdosta. Simmons attempted to escape his car, but responding officers took him into custody.

He was found to be in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen by an Adel resident in April 2018.

Also in Simmons' possession were methamphetamine pills. Before Thursday’s conviction, Simmons had 12 prior convictions.

“A gang member with a lengthy criminal history, Simmons must now pay the price for continually breaking the law and harming the community,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement, as well as our community partners, to make Middle Georgia a safer place.”