GALLERY | Surfside Champlain Towers South building collapse

One person has died following a partial building collapse in Miami, according to officials with the Miami-Dade Police, and 51 people are unaccounted for.

The building, located near on 88th Street and Collins Ave. in Surfside, an area just north of the city of Miami, collapsed early Thursday morning.

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SPEAKS FROM THE SITE OF THE COLLAPSED CONDO BUILDING IN SURFSIDE: