Gainesville police officer injured after crashing into school bus: FHP

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an off-duty police officer hit the back of a stopped school bus in Gainesville on Friday morning.

FHP said shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16, a Marion County school bus was stopped facing southbound in the outside lane of Southwest 49 Avenue Road at the intersection of Southwest 82 Place Road, preparing to pick up children at a bus stop.

According to the report, the bus’s flashing lights were activated and the stop signs were extended.

Officials said an off-duty Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer, operating a marked GPD Ford Explorer, was traveling southbound in the same lane behind the school bus.

The officer failed to see the stopped bus, and the front of the patrol vehicle collided with the back of the bus, per FHP.

Officials said a 9-year-old student, the bus driver and the bus aide were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The GPD officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

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