Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gives his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 15:31:22-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz's is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman.

The revelation that Gaetz's political ally Joel Greenberg is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando.

It is a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

A lawyer for Greenberg said after the hearing, “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.”

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

