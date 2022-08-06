Gadsen County Sheriff’s Office warns of utility scam

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said it has received several complaints of utility scam calls that have been occurring in the community.

The scammer will call and report to be with a utility company and convey that your bill is delinquent, and your services will be shut off if the bill is not paid immediately.

The scammer will pressure you to provide payment via credit card, debit card or by providing bank account information.

The sheriff’s office notes if a citizen receives a call, do not provide any personal information, banking information or credit card information to anyone who you have not started the contact with and who can confirm as your service provider.